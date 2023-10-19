19 top jobs for retired physicians

Approximately 1 in 6 retirees are considering returning to the workforce, according to a study from Paychex, a human resources consulting firm.
Although many enjoy volunteer work, some retirees prefer a paycheck and a working environment that utilizes their skills. In a report published Oct. 18, Medscape detailed 19 part-time jobs for retired physicians looking to reenter the workforce:
- Instructor or teacher
- Writer or author
- Real estate investor
- Associate medical director
- Expert witness
- Locum tenens physician
- Entrepreneur or developer
- Cruise ship physician
- Clinical trial physician
- Hospice medicine
- Consultant
- Telemedicine
- Podcaster
- Insurance claim reviewer
- Concierge medicine
- Educational question writer
- Medical device development
- Nursing home medicine
- Paid speaker