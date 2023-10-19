19 top jobs for retired physicians

Approximately 1 in 6 retirees are considering returning to the workforce, according to a study from Paychex, a human resources consulting firm.

Although many enjoy volunteer work, some retirees prefer a paycheck and a working environment that utilizes their skills. In a report published Oct. 18, Medscape detailed 19 part-time jobs for retired physicians looking to reenter the workforce:

  • Instructor or teacher

  • Writer or author

  • Real estate investor

  • Associate medical director

  • Expert witness

  • Locum tenens physician

  • Entrepreneur or developer

  • Cruise ship physician

  • Clinical trial physician

  • Hospice medicine

  • Consultant

  • Telemedicine

  • Podcaster

  • Insurance claim reviewer

  • Concierge medicine

  • Educational question writer

  • Medical device development

  • Nursing home medicine

  • Paid speaker

