18 specialties by per-hour compensation

Radiology has the highest per-hour compensation among medical specialties, while primary care has the lowest, a recent American Medical Association survey found.

The AMA surveyed 18,086 physicians across 831 departments in total. For radiology, multiple subspecialties — such as diagnostic and interventional radiology, and radiation oncology and nuclear medicine — were grouped together to create an accurate sample size. 

Here are 18 specialties with their per-hour pay:

Radiology: $281.27

Otolaryngology: $255.50

Gastroenterology: $249.66

Cardiology: $240.54

Orthopaedic surgery: $238.49

Office-based proceduralist: $236.18

Hospital-based surgery: $234.96

Dermatology: $231.37

Hematology/oncology: $216.87

Vascular surgery: $216.24

Ophthalmology: $211.02

Psychiatry: $208.34

Hospital-based medicine: $205.06

Office-based medicine: $183.22

Pulmonary disease: $180.85

Obstetrics/gynecology: $180.12

Pathology: $167.27

Primary care: $140.16

