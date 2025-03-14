18 specialties by per-hour compensation

Radiology has the highest per-hour compensation among medical specialties, while primary care has the lowest, a recent American Medical Association survey found.
The AMA surveyed 18,086 physicians across 831 departments in total. For radiology, multiple subspecialties — such as diagnostic and interventional radiology, and radiation oncology and nuclear medicine — were grouped together to create an accurate sample size.
Here are 18 specialties with their per-hour pay:
Radiology: $281.27
Otolaryngology: $255.50
Gastroenterology: $249.66
Cardiology: $240.54
Orthopaedic surgery: $238.49
Office-based proceduralist: $236.18
Hospital-based surgery: $234.96
Dermatology: $231.37
Hematology/oncology: $216.87
Vascular surgery: $216.24
Ophthalmology: $211.02
Psychiatry: $208.34
Hospital-based medicine: $205.06
Office-based medicine: $183.22
Pulmonary disease: $180.85
Obstetrics/gynecology: $180.12
Pathology: $167.27
Primary care: $140.16