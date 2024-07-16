What community groups need to improve healthcare: Viewpoint

Community-based organizations need greater power to achieve health equity, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's chief health officer recently said.

Health systems looking to strengthen relationships with such organizations should do so in the form of collaborative decision-making, Bechara Choucair, MD, wrote in a July 10 LinkedIn post.

Because community-based organizations often have deep connections with local residents, health organizations can work with them to understand specific needs and help rebuild trust in health systems due to social inequities and historical exclusion, Dr. Choucair said.

For hospitals, a meaningful partnership could look like connecting patients with local organizations to address foundational health issues, including food and housing.

The post, made jointly with CDC Foundation President and CEO Judy Monroe, MD, and Human Impact Partners Co-Director Lili Farhang, references the foundation's report on strengthening CBO partnerships.