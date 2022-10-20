UPMC exec Charles Bogosta selected for International Healthcare Leadership Award

Pittsburgh-based UPMC's Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International and executive vice president of UPMC, has been chosen for the National Center for Healthcare Leadership's 2022 International Healthcare Leadership Award.

"Mr. Bogosta is a champion of expanding global access to U.S. expertise in health care," LeAnn Swanson, CEO of NCHL, said in an Oct. 19 news release from UPMC. "We are thrilled to honor a leader whose vision has helped transform UPMC into a truly integrated, global health care system that is committed to providing high-quality care to patients around the world."

Mr. Bogosta has led the health system's efforts in providing clinical, managerial and technological expertise to help patients globally for over 15 years. He previously served as president for UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center, also in Pittsburgh.

He will be honored at the NCHL All-Member Conference in Chicago Nov. 15.