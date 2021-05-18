The pandemic showcased what effective hospital leadership looks like: 6 lessons to learn

When the pandemic hit, researchers from New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University began interviewing nurses at a large university hospital to identify the factors hindering or improving employee effectiveness, according to a May 17 report by Harvard Business Review.

During the first wave of COVID-19 infections, there was a lot of uncertainty about how to treat COVID-19 with limited personal protective equipment. Many nurses could no longer perform effectively — or even make simple decisions — since there was little clarity on what they were supposed to do.

Six study findings:

High patient volumes mixed with surges of stress in providers put a strain on serving patients while protecting their own emotional well-being. In one example, a nurse said she asked for time off to recuperate. Her supervisor said that time off would help her manage exhaustion and stress, but that it went against hospital policy on allotted paid time off, and the PTO request was denied.



Other nurses shared discomfort speaking up during meetings with nurse educators because they didn't want to add tension to the session. Since they were reluctant to speak up, it prevented them from getting the answers they needed and prevented them from working at their fullest potential.



Hospital leaders and scientists were eventually able to share more information, which alleviated some of the nurses' anxiety. Supervisors also encouraged nurses to consider creative ways to provide support to families who were unable to be with their loved ones due to visiting restrictions. Nurses began painting hearts for their patients and photographing patients holding the hearts for their families.



Emotionally intelligent supervisors saw an opportunity to support employee growth. For example, a supervisor offered a nurse whose colleagues perceived as harsh coaching to build the skills she needed to effectively recognize and manage her emotions and improve the relationship with her colleagues. Nurses felt fulfillment knowing that their actions eased their patients' pain, which helped them heal during times of immense stress.



Nurses performed at their best when there were clear expectations on how to perform their job from hospital leaders. Nurses were more likely to push toward their fullest potential when they felt supported by supervisors to problem-solve creatively and manage their challenging feelings.



Healthcare leaders should also build trust with their staff by soliciting feedback from employees at every level of the organization. The lesson learned during the pandemic can be applied to any hospital undergoing change, such as leadership changes or hospital mergers.

