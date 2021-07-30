The best incentive for vaccine skeptics? It might not be what you think

Many companies are offering perks like free food or sports game tickets for individuals who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, companies may be missing the simplest perk to get the vaccine: paid time off, according to a July 29 Technology Review report.

Many hospital workers with busy schedules or strapped for cash may find taking a few days off work to get the shot and recover not accessible, especially if they need to do it all over again in two weeks.

A June 30 Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that most workers (65 percent) have been encouraged by their employer to get vaccinated. Yet, only half of the workers received paid time off to get the shot and recover.



Employees who were compensated for their time getting vaccinated were more likely to roll up their sleeves ー even when adjusted for age, race, income and political party.

About 1 in 5 employees said they haven't gotten vaccinated because they're too busy or are afraid to miss work. The number jumps to 1 in 4 for Black workers and 2 in 5 for Hispanic workers.



While hospitals weigh if a vaccine mandate is right for them, it may be worth evaluating a simpler approach: giving staff the time off they need to get it.