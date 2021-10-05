Patricia Cahill, first Catholic Health Initiatives CEO, dies

Longtime healthcare executive Patricia Cahill died early in October at age 83, according to her obituary.

Ms. Cahill was the first CEO of Englewood, Colo.-Based Catholic Health Initiatives.

Ms. Cahill was named president and CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives in 1996 and was succeeded by Kevin Lofton in 2003. Mr. Lofton then became CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, along with Lloyd Dean, when the organization was formed in February 2019 by the merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health and CHI.

Before joining Catholic Health Initiatives, Ms. Cahill worked for the Archdiocese of New York in the 1990s. During her career, she also was president of Calvary Hospital, a cancer center in New York City, and served as vice president of government relations at the Catholic Health Association.