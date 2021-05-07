National Hospital Week starts May 9: 4 things to know

National Hospital Week — which aims to recognize and celebrate hospitals, health systems and the people who work at them — begins May 9 and runs through May 15.

Four things to know:

1. National Hospital Week was established on Florence Nightingale's birthday, May 12. She is considered the founder of modern nursing.

2. The American Hospital Association sponsors the celebration, which occurs the week of Ms. Nightingale's birthday.

3. This year's celebration will involve the theme "Inspiring Hope through Healing." In alignment with that theme, the American Hospital Association is teaming up with Musicians on Call, a New York City-based nonprofit, to produce a song and video inspired by healthcare workers, the association said.

4. During National Hospital Week, the association is encouraging healthcare workers to share what has inspired them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The association said feedback may be posted online or via social media with the hashtag #hospitalweek, and it will share workers' responses through the song inspired by them, video and other activities.

