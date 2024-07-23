Most managers not engaged in their roles: Gallup

Three in 10 managers are engaged in their roles, according to a recent Gallup survey.

The 2024 "State of the Global Workplace" report found that while engagement — defined as feeling involved and enthusiastic — was low for managers at 30%, it was still higher than non-managers' engagement, at 18%.

Respondents were employed individuals 15 and older in more than 160 countries. For the 2023 data, 128,278 individuals responded.

Managers also reported higher rates of thriving in life at 40% — versus 30% for non-managers — but experienced almost as much stress and loneliness as non-managers who were surveyed.

The concern, Gallup noted, is there is a growing importance for managers to inspire their employees, but low engagement lends to low probability of them doing so. Highly engaged managers tend to have highly engaged teams, researchers found.