Meet the CEOs of the 10 largest nonprofit health systems

Here are the CEOs of the 10 largest nonprofit health systems:

Ascension (St. Louis): 139 hospitals

Joseph Impicciche. President and CEO

Mr. Impicciche previously served as Ascension's president and COO and earlier as executive vice president and general counsel.

In 2021, he received the Clarence A. Jackson Distinguished Career Achievement Award from Crawfordsville, Indiana-based Wabash College, his alma mater.

Mr. Impicciche earned his law degree from Indiana University School of Law inIndianapolis and a master of healthcare administration from Bloomington-based Indiana University.

He currently serves on the boards of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, National Catholic Bioethics Center, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Foundation and the St. Louis Regional Business Council.

CommonSpirit (Chicago): 137 hospitals

Lloyd Dean. CEO

Mr. Dean previously served as president and CEO of Dignity Health since 2000. He is a member of several organizational boards, including Carnegie Hall, the Cal Poly Foundation of San Luis Obispo-based California Polytechnic State University and the California Future Health Workforce Commission. Mr. Dean received a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree in educational leadership from Kalamazoo-based Western Michigan University.

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 92 hospitals

Michael Slubowski. President and CEO

Mr. Slubowski has worked for 40 years as a healthcare executive and served as Trinity's COO before being named to his current position. Before that, he served as president and CEO of Broomfield, Colo.-based Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System, as president of health networks for Trinity Health before its 2013 merger with Catholic Health East, and in executive leadership positions at multiple health systems around the U.S.

Mr. Slubowski earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and his master's degree in business administration from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 52 hospitals

Jim Hinton. CEO

Before joining Baylor Scott & White, Mr. Hinton served for 21 years as president and CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services, the state’s largest healthcare provider. Mr. Hinton served as the chair for the board of trustees of the American Hospital Association in 2014.

Mr. Hinton holds a master's degree in healthcare administration from Arizona State University in Tempe and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 50 hospitals

Terry Shaw. President and CEO

Before stepping into his current role with AdventHealth, Mr. Shaw served in roles including CFO and COO from 2000 to 2017. He has been with AdventHealth for more than 30 years.

Mr. Shaw earned bachelor's degrees in accounting and computer science from Collegedale, Tenn.-based Southern Adventist University and his master's degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 46 hospitals

Bill Gassen. President and CEO

Mr. Gassen began his career with Sanford in 2012. He was appointed to his current position in Nov. 2020 and previously served as Sanford's chief administrative officer.

Mr. Gassen is a former All-American nose guard in football and conference shot put champion at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he earned both his bachelor's degree and his law degree.

UPMC (Pittsburgh): 40 hospitals

Leslie Davis. President and CEO

Before serving in her current position, Ms. Davis served as COO of UPMC's health services division, and before that, as president of UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital from 2004 to 2018

Ms. Davis began her career at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City. She subsequently spent 13 years with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and then served as president of Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Ms. Davis earned a master's degree of education in administration, planning and social policy from Harvard University in Boston.

Mercy (St. Louis): 40 hospitals

Lynn Britton. President and CEO

Mr. Britton was appointed president and CEO of Mercy in January 2009. Before that, he served as senior vice president for five years.

During his 25 years with Mercy, he served in roles including executive director of materials management for St. John's Mercy Health Care in St. Louis and director of materials management at Mercy Health Center in Oklahoma City.

Mr. Britton earned his master's degree in business from Oklahoma City University.

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals (Oakland, Calif.): 39 hospitals

Greg Adams. Chair and CEO

Prior to his current role, Mr. Adams served as executive vice president and group president with Kaiser, with direct responsibility for health plan and hospital operations in all 8 Kaiser Permanente regions. Before that, he was named regional president of Kaiser Permanente for Northern California in April 2008.

Mr. Adams is a member of the board of directors for America's Health Insurance Plans, chair of the Health and Retirement Committee of the Business Roundtable, and is both a governor and steward within the Global Health and Healthcare Community at the World Economic Forum.

Mr. Adams holds a graduate degree from Wichita (Kansas) State University.

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 35 hospitals

Bob Sutton. President and CEO

Mr. Sutton was named to his current role May 31, 2018. He has been with Avera since 2013 and has served in roles that include regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre and senior vice president of community relations.

A South Dakota native, Mr. Sutton holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.