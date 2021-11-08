Medtronic expands net-zero emissions goal

Medtronic, the global healthcare technology company, has announced its ambitions to have net-zero carbon emissions across the whole company by 2045.

The company already has a goal of reaching carbon neutrality in its operations by fiscal year 2030, meaning any carbon dioxide released will be balanced by an equivalent amount being removed. It now plans to reach net-zero emissions across its operations and its entire value chain by 2045.

Medtronic outlined its plan to achieve its mission in a road map to neutrality. Medtronic Chair and CEO Geoff Martha outlined in a Nov. 8 press release some of the steps it plans to take to reach its targets: "Our teams across 150 countries are actively working to protect our planet by reducing our energy use, investing in renewables, and now moving toward net zero emissions throughout our operations, supply chain and logistic partners, by pursuing science-based targets."

The 90,000-strong company looks to utilize data, artificial intelligence and technology to provide solutions to health issues.