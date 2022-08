First lady Jill Biden, EdD, has tested positive in a rebound COVID-19 case, CNN reported Aug. 24.

Dr. Biden, who first tested positive Aug. 15, had two consecutive negative tests Aug. 21. After testing negative again Aug. 23, her Aug. 24 antigen test came back positive, according to the report.

Dr. Biden's symptoms have not returned, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden also experienced a COVID-19 rebound case after testing positive in late July, CNBC reported.