IHI unveils resource to advance health equity officer role

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement released a report July 31 to support hospitals and health systems in defining the health equity officer role and in hiring efforts.

The report, "Defining the Role of the Health Equity Officer: Guidance for Health Systems," outlines the key functions, values, responsibilities and competencies required for the position. It is based on research and conversations with HEOs who have been successful in embedding equity throughout their organizations and reducing health disparities among patient populations.

The publication is meant to serve as a resource for those in the role, as well as for hiring managers seeking to hire a health equity officer. While the position has become more common in recent years as health systems increase their focus on eliminating disparities, the IHI said it has found wide variations in how the role is structured across organizations, indicating a need for the resource.

One of the report's recommendations is that the health equity officer role be separate from that of the diversity, equity and inclusion officer, "seeking to move beyond the context of how institutional human resources functions for advancing equity as an organizational priority."

It can be found in full here.






