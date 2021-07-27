Former CEO who led Rhode Island hospital 47 years dies

Francis R. "Frank" Dietz, former president and CEO of Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island in Pawtucket, died July 23 at age 81, according to an obituary published by golocalprov.com.

Mr. Dietz served as president and CEO of Memorial Hospital for 47 years. When he retired in 2011, he was the longest-serving hospital CEO in the U.S.

"His vision for advancing medical research and academic teaching led to Memorial Hospital becoming the area’s leader in primary care, serving as the home for the Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School's Family Medicine program, and leading nationally renown research initiatives the Pawtucket Heart Health program and the Women's Health Initiative," his obituary stated.

Memorial Hospital closed in 2018. Mr. Dietz is honored by the Hospital Association of Rhode Island each year through the Francis R. Dietz Award for Public Service.

