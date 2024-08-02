Former CEO of Florida's Baptist Health dies

William Cordell Mason, EdD, CEO and president emeritus of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, died July 2 at age 86, according to his obituary published by The Florida Times-Union.

Dr. Mason established a healthcare career that spans decades, with roots going back to his time as a foreign service officer in the U.S. State Department in the 1960s, according to his obituary.

After leaving the State Department in 1969, he continued his education, went to Africa during the early 1970s as president and CEO of the Baptist Medical Center in Mbeya, Tanzania, and then spent years in India, where he built another new Baptist Medical Center, his obituary said.

He became affiliated with Baptist Health in Jacksonville in 1978. Known in Jacksonville as "Mr. Baptist," he spent 20 years as president and CEO of Baptist Medical Center and Baptist Health before his retirement in 1998.

Among Dr. Mason's many contributions to Jacksonville's healthcare were the Wolfson Children's Hospital and Life Flight, the area's first helicopter ambulance service, according to his obituary.



Michael Mayo, current president and CEO of Baptist Health, shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our president emeritus and dear friend, William Cordell Mason. He was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to improving the health and well-being of Jacksonville and beyond. He transformed Baptist Health from a single hospital into a comprehensive health system offering high-quality care that serves as a model for others. We are grateful for his legacy. He will always be remembered."