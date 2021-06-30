Dr. David Brown on how Olympics medical team brought 'A' game to track & field trials

In June, David Brown, MD, had a front row seat as U.S. Olympic track and field hopefuls competed in Eugene, Ore., for a spot at the Tokyo Games.

The primary care sports medicine physician, who works at Renton, Wash.-based Providence's medical group, served at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials from June 21-25. He observed practice and competition within the venue to respond to acute urgencies or emergencies, and he worked in a medical tent where athletes could receive further evaluation for injuries as needed.

"Taking care of U.S. Olympic hopefuls is a completely different level with how gifted they are — their physical prowess, their dedication to training, to nutrition, to sleep, to recovery. They're very detail-oriented, and it was pretty amazing to work with them," said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown initially became interested in primary sports medicine after seeing advertisements for a sports medicine training program during his 25-year career in the U.S. Army. He never got to work with Olympic athletes while in the Army. However, that changed after he joined Providence Medical Group, which comprises more than 250 clinics and 1,600 physicians in five states.

His first involvement caring for elite athletes was in 2016 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, a biennial track and field competition. That same year, he was invited to cover the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, and he was invited back for this year's trials.

Dr. Brown said one thing he appreciated most about the Olympic trials this year was how they highlighted sports medicine as a multidisciplinary team, involving not only orthopedic surgeons, but also athletic trainers, physical therapists and chiropractors, among others.

"It epitomizes what sports medicine should be for everybody," he said.

Dr. Brown also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to provide medical feedback to the race medical director, an orthopedic surgeon, on the way some things were being done at the trials. He said he believes it's an important lesson for any physician.

"If there's something you see that you feel could be done better, you should act as a physician leader and provide that feedback to those supervising you to ensure the best possible outcome," he said. "In this case, the best competition environment for our U.S. Olympic team athletes."

Over the course of his five days at the trials this year, he estimated 30 to 40 athletes came to the medical tent daily, mainly for massage and chiropractic services. Dr. Brown said athletes seeking care for medical and orthopedic services made up about half a dozen patients each day.

Before being cleared to work the trials, Dr. Brown had to take multiple COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 testing and monitoring were routine at the trials venue.

Having worked the trials in 2016, Dr. Brown said he was still awed by the athletes this time around, but more comfortable around them, too.

"There's still an awe in working with those athletes, but I think having done it before allowed me more of a comfort level to relax and provide medical care without being starstruck at the same time and realizing they're regular people like the rest of us," said Dr. Brown. "We had so many great interactions with them. So many of them are down-to-earth, good people. They were super appreciative of the medical care we were providing."

Overall, he said working at the trials was a positive experience, and he would be excited to continue participating if he's invited back.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8.