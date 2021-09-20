Cleveland Clinic develops exec program to break free of 'autopilot' leadership

Listen
Cleveland Clinic and consulting firm, Korn Ferry, are collaborating to offer healthcare leadership development programs to drive innovation, empathic leadership and more.
Three things to know:
- The program will focus on training healthcare leaders and physician leaders to challenge their organizations to change up their thinking, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The program's goal is to increase retention, engagement and innovation through a supportive and strong organizational culture.
- The program will be taught by leaders from Cleveland Clinic and Korn Ferry, and each cohort will run for three to four months. The fast-paced program will help to bring innovation implementation to be adopted faster at hospitals. Participants will receive continuing medical education credits for participating in the program.
- After completing the program, participants will be able to break out of autopilot leadership responses, use empathy to connect with others, anticipate future challenges and more.