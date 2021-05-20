Civil rights leaders criticize IU Health's response to racial bias

Civil rights and religious leaders are calling on Indiana University Health to do more to address systemic racism and implicit bias at the Indianapolis-based system, IndyStar reported May 20.

Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, Baptist Minister's Alliance and the National Action Network of Indiana penned a letter to IU Health this week and requested to meet with leaders, claiming new measures the system outlined to combat these issues are "woefully insufficient" and lack tangible steps.

The letter was in response to the results of an external review into the care of Susan Moore, MD, a Black physician who died of COVID-19 late last year. Before her death, Dr. Moore sought treatment at an IU Health hospital and alleged she received racist care.

An external review found medical management and technical care did not contribute to Dr. Moore's death. However, there was a lack of cultural competence among providers and "several caregivers lacked empathy, compassion and awareness of implicit racial bias in the delivery and communication of Dr. Moore's care," an outside panel determined.

"We have been in discussions with Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis and other community groups over the issues involving the care of Dr. Susan Moore and will continue to listen to their input and share information," an IU Health spokesperson told Becker's.

After the external review, IU Health said it was developing a timeline and accountability structure to address implicit bias based on the panel's recommendations, which includes refining its patient advocacy system and conducting more staff training and education on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The panel did not recommend terminating any employees or asking leaders to step down. The health system did place a small number of team members on administrative leave after Dr. Moore's death and is requiring them to undergo additional training before returning to work, according to IndyStar.

To view the full article, click here.










