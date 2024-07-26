Chicago neighborhood's only hospital marks 120-year milestone

St. Bernard Hospital, located in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, recently celebrated its 120th anniversary. Leaders say this milestone is particularly meaningful given the challenges of remaining sustainable in today's healthcare environment.

"It's something that's very special," Diahann Sinclair, vice president of organizational support and external affairs, told Becker's. "Over the years there have been four hospitals that served the neighborhood. And at least for the last 40 [years] or so, we have been the only remaining [community] hospital in a neighborhood that is economically challenged and has high rates of all the chronic conditions."

St. Bernard serves families in need of urgent care and preventive services. More than 90% of its patients are on Medicaid or Medicare.

"So it is really special that in this environment where healthcare is challenging … we are able to sustain ourselves as an independent hospital, a safety-net hospital that's not part of a system, and still produce quality care for our patients," Ms. Sinclair said. "It is significant that with all of that, we are still here. We're not just existing but providing excellent care for our patients."

The hospital's roots date to June 1904. It began as the vision of the Rev. Bernard Murray, the leader of St. Bernard's Church in Englewood, who asked the Kingston, Ontario-based Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph, for help in founding a local hospital, according to St. Bernard's website. Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph sent seven sisters who, along with community residents, raised funds to build the hospital.

During the week of June 24, the hospital celebrated the milestone with activities for staff, including a Mass and hospital rededication June 26.

Ms. Sinclair said the hospital also presented employee service awards in July to recognize those who have served at St. Bernard for as long as 40 years.

"One of the things that has been really important and critical in this as we acknowledge the 120 years of service is to acknowledge the employees who have stood by us through some very challenging times," she said.

While the mood has been celebratory amid the milestone, Ms. Sinclair acknowledged the hospital's path has been particularly difficult financially.

"We have become very efficient. We have a very lean team," she said. "Many organizations like us have many layers. Our leadership team is six strong. People wear many hats. We are committed to quality. We are always advocating and looking for different avenues to generate revenue, and, of course, we depend on funding sources from the state. It is just about being very creative, but the truth is it's still financially challenging, and the years to come will be challenging until we become fully sustainable and profitable."

One recent approach was to establish the Center for Better Aging with community partners as part of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services' Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program.

The center opened July 23 at the hospital to address the shortage of aging care, practitioners and services for people 50 and older on the South Side.

"The goal is to have this comprehensive approach so people can be healthier, stay out of the hospital and be healthier as they age," Ms. Sinclair said. "Right now, that's a challenge for many of our seniors. Access is a challenge. Many of them don't feel comfortable. Some of them don't have the support."

She added that the goal is for the program to be a model that institutions across the country can follow.

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of hospital leaders nationwide, especially leaders of organizations serving populations that are economically challenged, knowing the populations they serve.

"It's important to get to know the populations because every population, every group, if you go to different communities, the socioeconomic issues may be different, the support structure may be different," she said.

"So you have to get to know the population you serve. You've got to craft what you do so it addresses the needs that they have and not make assumptions about what those needs are. It also means you have to engage, build trust with, not just with them, but with the local groups and leaders, like the faith-based groups, who already have that trust with that population. I think it's really about relationship building, focusing on the need, and making sure you are also bringing services and practitioners to the population that are reflective of who they are, their principles and their values. Because I think the more we do that, the easier that partnership will be in care delivery."