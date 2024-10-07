Ascension's environmental, sustainability report: 6 things to know

St. Louis-based Ascension's fiscal 2024 environmental impact and sustainability report highlighted its efforts in reducing its carbon footprint and commitments for the future.

Here are six highlights of the report, published Oct. 4.

1. By 2030, Ascension seeks to reduce carbon emissions 50% from its 2020 baseline.

It also seeks to divert 50% of non-hazardous waste from all facilities from its 2022 baseline by 2030, according to the report. Non-hazardous waste does not cause human or environmental health harm, the report said.

Ascension reduced carbon emissions by 11.47% in 2023 compared to the baseline, according to the report.

2. Net zero carbon emissions is the goal for 2040, according to the report.

This is a decade earlier than the goal of Race to Zero, a global coalition committed to meeting zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

3. Net zero places, responsible supply chain and healthy communities are the three pillars of the environmental impact and sustainability program.

As for the net zero places pillar, Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton and Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital both use renewable energy sources, according to the report.

4. The system phased out desflurane in February, an inhaled anesthetic.

In addressing the responsible supply chain pillar, Ascension has phased out desflurane, in which exhaled gasses become waste emissions. The equivalent to switching to sevoflurane equals more than 10 million miles of driving avoided each year, the report said.

5. Food waste digesters were used in hospital kitchens to reduce waste sent to landfills.

The machines digested leftover food using microorganisms and oxygen, with the leftover water taken to wastewater treatment plants. This led to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as food waste from hospitals can total up to 15% of solid waste sent to landfills.

As a result of the project, 390 tons of food waste were digested in fiscal 2024, the report said.

6. Fiscal 2025 goals include reducing nitrous oxide emissions.

Future goals outlined in the report include reducing nitrous oxide emissions, standardizing waste diversion initiatives, and implementing climate resiliency guides to support community needs for those who have a disproportionate risk of climate-related harm.