AdventHealth CEO's 5 tips to navigate resistance

Pushing through resistance is vital in creating change for the future, according to Terry Shaw, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

"We're all susceptible to the forces that push back on transformation," Mr. Shaw wrote in a Sept. 18 LinkedIn post. "It might even make you want to give up."

Resistance to innovation can be seen in comments such as "That's not how we've done it" or "Why change things if we're doing fine today?" Mr. Shaw wrote.

Others focus on the fact that a new idea was attempted in the past and failed, or it will be difficult to get everyone on board, he wrote.

Mr. Shaw outlined five tips for what to do when facing inertia.

1. Keep moving forward, especially if the change will lead to better outcomes in the future.

2. Continue to make the case for the change.

3. Challenge your team and yourself to think bigger.

4. Make sure your team is with you on every step of the journey.

5. Focus on long-term viability rather than short-term comfort.