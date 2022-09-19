8 hospitals seeking CEOs

Kelly Gooch -

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital

2. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

3. Heritage Oaks Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)

4. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County (Chicago)

5. Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.)

6. Saint Francis Hospital–Bartlett (Tenn.)

7. Santa Rosa Medical Center (Milton, Fla.)

8. Winnebago (Neb.) Comprehensive Healthcare System

