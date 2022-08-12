8 hospitals, health systems hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas, is seeking a vice president and COO at Baylor University Medical Center.

2. Deaconess Health System, based in Evansville, Ind., is seeking a vice president of nursing at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

3. Duke LifePoint Healthcare is seeking a vice president of surgical services at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

4. ECU Health, based in Greenville, N.C., is seeking a vice president of financial services at Vidant North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

5. McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

6. Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, is seeking a vice president of medical affairs at Mercy West Hospital.

7. SSM Health, based in St. Louis, is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

8. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a vice president of integrated operations at Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.