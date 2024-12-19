25 C-level job openings with HCA

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking leaders for numerous C-suite roles at its facilities.

With 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 care sites across 20 states and the United Kingdom, HCA is seeking to fill thousands of positions nationwide. Below are job listings active on the HCA job boards as of Dec. 19 for C-level executive positions with its hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role.

Assistant CFO

1. Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., is seeking an assistant CFO.

2. HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis is seeking an assistant CFO.

3. Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage is seeking an assistant CFO.

4. Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center is seeking an assistant CFO.

5. HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, Texas, is seeking an assistant CFO.

Assistant CMO

6. Medical City Dallas is seeking an assistant chief medical officer.

Associate chief medical officer

7. HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville is seeking an associate chief medical officer.

Assistant chief nursing officer

8. St. David's North Austin Medical Center-The Women's Center of Texas is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

9. Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness Center in Charleston, S.C., is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

CFO

10. St. David's North Austin Medical Center in Texas is seeking a CFO.

11. HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital is seeking a CFO.

12. Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., is seeking a CFO.

13. Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah, is seeking a CFO.

Chief medical officer

14. Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage is seeking a chief medical officer.

15. HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital is seeking a chief medical officer.

16. Medical City Fort Worth (Texas) is seeking a chief medical officer.

17. LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va., is seeking a chief medical officer.

18. The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston is seeking a chief medical officer.

19. Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, is seeking a chief medical officer.

20. HCA Florida Largo Hospital is seeking a chief medical officer.

Chief nursing officer

21. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (Va.) is seeking a chief nursing officer.

22. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte is seeking a chief nursing officer.

23. Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

24. Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

COO

25. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas, is seeking a COO.