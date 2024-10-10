14 president, CEO job openings at large health systems

Large health systems are seeking leaders for roles at the top of their hospitals across the U.S.
Below are job listings active on the job boards of St. Louis-based Ascension, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services as of Oct. 10 for president and CEO positions with their hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role.
CEO
*Note: CEO listings below are from UHS or CHS.
Alan B. Miller Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., seeks a CEO.
Anchor Hospital in Atlanta seeks a CEO.
Austin (Texas) Oaks Hospital seeks a CEO.
Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala., seeks a CEO.
Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, Tenn., seeks a CEO.
Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw, Ind., seeks a CEO.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla., seeks a CEO.
Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, Miss., seeks a CEO.
Sierra Vista Hospital in Sacramento, Calif., seeks a CEO.
President
Ascension seeks a president for St. Francis hospital in Evanston, Ill.
Ascension seeks a president of network affiliates to oversee operations for Wichita, Kan.-based Via Christi's managed hospitals and related programs.
CHI Saint Joseph Health, the Kentucky market of CommonSpirit Health, seeks a president.
CommonSpirit seeks a president for St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash.
CommonSpirit seeks a president for St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, Calif.