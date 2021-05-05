10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare seeks a vice president of operations.

2. Blake Medical Center-Bradenton (Fla.) seeks a vice president of quality and patient safety.

3. Ochsner Health System (New Orleans) seeks a vice president of total rewards and HR services.

4. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago) seeks a vice president of quality.

5. The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington) seeks a vice president of finance.

6. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.) seeks a vice president of quality.

7. Sunrise Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a vice president of surgical services.

8. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) seeks a vice president for community health.

9. University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac, Fla.) seeks a vice president of quality.

10. Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of cardiovascular services.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.