10 hospitals hiring vice presidents

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., is seeking a vice president of total rewards.
- Christus Health in Irving, Texas, is seeking a vice president of mission integration.
- Ardent Health Services in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a vice president of marketing.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is seeking a vice president of government relations.
- Mercy Health in St. Louis is seeking a vice president of mission.
- Bon Secours in Cincinnati is seeking a vice president of mission.
- HCA Healthcare in Nashville is seeking a vice president of quality.
- Adventist Healthcare in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a vice president of operations.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, N.H., is seeking vice president of patient experience.
- Methodist Health System in Dallas is seeking a vice president of total rewards.