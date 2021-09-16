10 hospitals hiring vice presidents

Hannah Mitchell 
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., is seeking a vice president of total rewards.

  2. Christus Health in Irving, Texas, is seeking a vice president of mission integration.

  3. Ardent Health Services in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a vice president of marketing.

  4. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is seeking a vice president of government relations.

  5. Mercy Health in St. Louis is seeking a vice president of mission.

  6. Bon Secours in Cincinnati is seeking a vice president of mission.

  7. HCA Healthcare in Nashville is seeking a vice president of quality.

  8. Adventist Healthcare in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a vice president of operations.

  9. Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, N.H., is seeking vice president of patient experience.

  10. Methodist Health System in Dallas is seeking a vice president of total rewards.

