10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Houston Physicians' Hospital in Webster, Texas

2. AdventHealth Tampa (Fla.)

3. ClearSky Health in Weatherford, Texas

4. McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) Hospital

5. Banner Desert Medical Center & Banner Children's at Desert in Mesa, Ariz.

6. Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Billings

7. Garfield County Critical Access Hospital in Jordan, Mont.

8. Charlotte (N.C.) Orthopedic Hospital

9. West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

10. Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

More articles on leadership:

Career impatience: The No. 1 worry hospital CEOs have about the next generation of healthcare leaders

Major companies are telling workers to conceal COVID-19 cases, complaints allege

A word to CEOs: Anticipate the anxiety of your board

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.