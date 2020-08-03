10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.)

2. Santa Clara (Calif.) Valley Medical Center

3. Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital

4. Holy Cross Hospital (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

5. UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)

6. Bayfront Health Brooksville (Fla.)

7. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Prestonsburg, Ky.)

8. Millwood Hospital (Arlington, Texas)

9. Delray Medical Center-Palm Beach Group (Delray Beach, Fla.)



10. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital

More articles on healthcare leadership:

CEO Robert Garrett: How Hackensack Meridian is modernizing mental health treatment

Ascension's plan to transform healthcare through innovation: Q&A with President and CEO Joseph Impicciche

Cleveland Clinic's strategy in 2020 and beyond: 6 takeaways

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.