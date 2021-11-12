10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio, is seeking a president and CEO.

2. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tustin (Calif.) is seeking a CEO.

3. Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a 108-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital in Charleston, S.C., is seeking a CEO.

4. Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla., is seeking a CEO.

5. Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.

6. Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, is seeking a CEO.

7. The Hospitals of Providence - Transmountain Campus in El Paso, Texas, is seeking a CEO.

8. Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz., is seeking a CEO.

9. Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C., is seeking a CEO.

10. Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester, Ind., is seeking a CEO.