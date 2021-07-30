10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (Libby, Mont.)

2. Highlands Regional Medical Center (Sebring, Fla.)

3. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston, Idaho)

4. Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.)

5. Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.)

6. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tustin (Calif.)

7. Optim Medical Center Tattnall (Reidsville, Ga.)

8. Floyd County Medical Center (Charles City, Iowa)

9. Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center

10. Baptist Health Madisonville (Ky.), for post acute care