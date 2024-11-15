Former chief of gastroenterology dies at 84

William Lipshutz, MD, former chief of gastroenterology at Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Hospital, died Nov. 4 at 82, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 14.

Dr. Lipshutz became chief of gastroenterology in 1974 and served for more than 30 years before retiring in 2019. He co-founded the Pennsylvania Hospital Gastrointestinal Associates in 1978 and was an attending physician at Pennsylvania Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, also in Philadelphia.

He died of complications from heart disease at his home in Center City, Pa. Dr. Lipshutz is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.