Team culture in health IT, per Intermountain's VP of digital services Mona Baset

Mona Baset serves as the vice president of digital services at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

Ms. Baset will be on the panels "AI to Boost the Healthcare Workforce: Best Ideas and Lessons Learned" and "Who Are the Emerging Competitors in Healthcare and Health IT?"

Question: What are your top priorities today?

Ms. Mona Baset: I have two main priorities today. First, I am focused on empowering consumers, patients and caregivers to engage easily from anywhere throughout their health and work journeys. Woven into that is value-based care for patients, with a focus on wellness and self-care, and our responsibility to provide the tools for them to engage and be successful. That means creating simple, frictionless experiences that help each of these groups accomplish the task or goal at hand.

Second, I am focused on creating a team culture where people can be curious and innovative, grow and do meaningful work.

Q: How are you thinking about growth in the next two years?

MB: Everything we think about in terms of growth must get us to the Intermountain Healthcare mission: helping people live the healthiest lives possible. That means doing things like improving access to reach more people, providing better quality care at lower costs, and working to attract the best caregivers. A large part of this is consumer experience; how do we create simple, relevant and engaging experiences for everyone?

Q: Where is the best opportunity to disrupt traditional healthcare today?

MB: Today, it is all about experience in every industry, including healthcare. We have been using the word 'consumerism' in healthcare. Consumers make key purchasing decisions based on current and prior experiences, and will quickly abandon an organization that doesn’t meet those expectations. Healthcare organizations able to create great experiences, and guide patients and consumers through their health journey in their many different contexts and channels, will win. We also need to think about how the 'art' of medicine and the 'science' of medicine together can create more consistent experiences and predictable outcomes.

Q: What are you most excited about for the future?

MB: The proliferation of digital technologies within and outside of healthcare, paired with the growth of consumerism, is most exciting to me. It means we can identify and predict consumer needs, and make those ideas come to life quickly. In a sense, we can start thinking about our health system as a digital organization that also delivers care and brings health to the communities we serve in unique and effective ways.