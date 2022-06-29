Penn Medicine's Michael Restuccia discusses priority '3 C's'

Michael Restuccia serves as the senior vice president and chief information officer at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.

Mr. Restuccia will serve on panel "The Next Frontier of Precision Medicine and Clinical Analytics" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle, which will take place in Chicago from Oct. 4-7.

To learn more about the conference and Mr. Restuccia's session, click here.

Question: What are your top priorities today?

Mr. Restuccia: Culture, cybersecurity and COVID-19 – the three C’s are my top priorities. Focus on building a team culture in a hybrid work environment. Advance our cybersecurity program to protect the computing environment from malicious attacks. Respond to the never ending system adjustments and data requirements associated with battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: How are you thinking about growth in the next two years?

MR: As an expanding academic medical center, our information services efforts will continue to match the growth and enable our tripartite mission of patient care, research and education.

Q: Where is the best opportunity to disrupt traditional healthcare today?



MR: Meeting the patient in the environment that is most conducive to their care is paramount. This will require focus on alternative locations for patient care including the "home" as well as increased telemedicine efforts. The pandemic has validated that remote care efforts can not only be effective but can also be performed in a more cost-effective manner.

Q: What are you most excited about for the future?

MR: I'm most excited about translational medicine efforts – leveraging the discoveries within the research community and rapidly introducing these efforts into the patient care setting.