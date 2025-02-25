Legacy systems 34 leaders are ditching in 2025

If a healthcare professional could toss one legacy IT or RCM system immediately, what would it be? Here's how 34 executives answered.

The leaders featured in this article are speaking at Becker's 10th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference. The conference will take place Sept. 30th - Oct. 3rd at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. If you'd like to be considered for a speaking spot, please reach out to rhaseman@beckershealthcare.com.

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: If you had to eliminate one legacy IT or RCM system today, which one would it be and why?

Pam Austin. Senior vice president and CIO at Ballad Health: We have been on a journey to eliminate outdated or duplicative applications since we became Ballad Health seven years ago. Application rationalization efforts are underway now, and one specific area of focus to eliminate is multiple PACS solutions. These legacy systems create inefficiencies, patient safety concerns, increase operation costs and hinder interoperability with modern platforms. By retiring three legacy PACS solutions (and consolidating onto one single PACS solution), we will improve workflow automation, enhance data accuracy, implement artificial intelligence workflows and reduce maintenance overhead. Removing outdated applications also reduces cyber threats. Some of these legacy applications slated for elimination cannot be updated without significant upgrades and cost thus posing potential cyber concerns.

Jeff Gautney. Senior vice president and CIO at Rush University System for Health: If I could eliminate one system – it wouldn’t be one – it would actually be 79 systems. We have 80 different overlapping or duplicate PACS systems, creating a Tower of Babel for our clinicians and complicating our efforts to implement artificial and augmented intelligence systems. I would collapse those systems to an enterprise imaging platform – and that’s exactly what we are in the process of doing!

Lisa Stump, MS, FASHP. Chief digital information officer and dean of information technology at Mount Sinai Health System: The challenge with many legacy IT systems is that they often require custom integrations to work with modern enterprise solutions and can perpetuate inefficient workflows. I look to eliminate any legacy IT system that exists solely because 'it’s the way we have always done it,' requires custom integrations or perpetuates the need to touch multiple systems to complete routine tasks. By targeting these systems, we can streamline processes, reduce the need for multiple system interactions and create more seamless user experiences.

Regina Foley, PhD, MBA, RN. Executive vice president, chief nurse executive and chief transformation and integration officer at Hackensack Meridian Health: I would eliminate faxing because it is a manual process reliant on outdated technologies and processes that are prone to errors and waste. Faxing presents many disadvantages in the modern digital landscape from security risks and high costs to negative impacts on our environment and an inefficient use of time and resources.

Rachel Feinman. Vice president of innovation at Tampa General Hospital: Whenever we meet with team members across the organization and learn that the primary tool used in their work is a spreadsheet, we know there is much opportunity to create more efficiency, eliminate unnecessary manual labor, improve team member satisfaction and streamline processes. There is a lot of opportunity to replace spreadsheets with dynamic platforms that leverage AI, aggregate valuable data to drive actionable insights and allow our team members to perform at the top of their license or capability. The biggest opportunity can also be our biggest challenge if we don’t focus on proper change management when rolling out these solutions, so the human element remains the most important part of a successful technology 'solution.'

Mark Townsend, MD, MHCM. Chief clinical innovation officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health: If I could eliminate the EHR as it exists today and replace it with a digital assistant that truly allows clinicians to practice at the peak of their license, that would be a beautiful thing!

Imagine a physician walking into a patient room and simply engaging in patient care while the digital assistant keeps pace with information retrieval, documentation and order entry. At the completion of the patient interaction, a note is ready for review and verbal editing and orders are ready to sign. Coding would be done for the clinician by the digital assistant and then reviewed by a coding expert. A summary of the visit is then given to the patient in the format of their choosing, and documentation is shared with a broader care-team as relevant. Imagine acute-care nursing where a nurse simply engages a patient in conversation while the digital assistant keeps pace with documentation, and maybe in the future even prompts the nurse for missing pieces of information that would be relevant to patient care?

Pieces of this future exist today, the technology is coming along… and there is hope on the horizon for a better way of documenting the care of our patients!

Stephen Parodi, MD. Executive vice president for external affairs, communications and brand at Kaiser Permanente Federation: An aspiration for RCM systems should be to automate capture of clinical acuity and illness. Denials of claims and delays in decisions are often driven by a lack of sufficient access or sufficient representation of the clinical picture. AI-driven solutions to assist with documentation and coding can lead to more efficient and standardized approaches to telling a more complete and accurate picture from a coding perspective. Having an AI-assisted claims system on the back end holds the promise of a more efficient approach to reviewing these submissions. Ideally, if the algorithms for clinical documentation and claims reviews are harmonized, RCM systems could create less friction between the payers, providers and ultimately patients who want to receive timely, effective, value-based care.

Sheri Strobel, MSHI, CPA. CIO at Chapters Health System: If I had to eliminate one legacy IT system today, it would be on-premises infrastructure. It slows operations, complicates affiliate onboarding and adds high costs with little return. Integrating new organizations becomes a tedious process, delaying access to systems and frustrating users with multiple environments.

Thoughtfully done, cloud-based solutions can offer stronger security, reduce risks and greater flexibility at a lower total cost. Moving the last of on premise to the cloud streamlines integrations, enhances efficiency and reduces IT burdens, making it a strategic move for agility and growth.

Roberta Schwartz, PhD. Executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist: There are many changes in health IT today with new entrants daily. We’re seeing single-solution providers increase functionality that turns them from niche solutions to platforms. I believe many organizations, including Houston Methodist, which use legacy providers like Citrix, may start to see those replaced in the coming months and years. In addition, we recognize that EPIC has extended functionality in texting, registration, online scheduling and post-visit follow-up that will allow more robust communication with patients without having additional technology solutions.

Michelle Stansbury. Vice president of innovation and IT applications at Houston Methodist: Health IT should not be insular. A thoughtful and successful IT strategy involves many stakeholders, including operations and IT, among others. Within Houston Methodist’s Center for Innovation, there are team members from every area of the organization, from clinical operations to legal to finance and IT, and the collective perspectives of these teams help guide when to pilot or eliminate technology systems within the organization. There are many systems that we evaluate on a regular basis to determine whether to keep or replace them based on functionality and/or pricing. Health IT is constantly evolving, and systems that focus on in-patient communication, clinician workflow and AI are making the landscape more competitive. We must consider these new vendors and technology to help meet the needs of our patients and staff.

Ryan M. Cameron, Ed.D. Vice president for technology and innovation, information technology at Children’s Nebraska: Any legacy system with poor integrations, manual processes and inefficient workflows ought to be on your radar screen to sunset. Healthcare leaders have tremendous opportunities in RCM. Robotic process automation, for example, has matured and is now a proven resource to help manage data entry, appointment scheduling and claims processing. Given the opportunity to address only one legacy system, I would highly recommend integrating RPM for appointment scheduling. Patients are accustomed to seamless, easy pathways to finding and scheduling services outside of healthcare. I would choose this area as technology leaders who automate appointment scheduling create 'win-wins' for both their patients and staff. One compelling statistic to consider for RPA with patient scheduling: Hospitals see a reduction in-patient 'no-show' rates anywhere from 5-40% depending on the healthcare field it is applied in. We all use modern service apps that offer tremendous convenience and timely reminders; healthcare ought to offer the same level of convenience. If you have legacy scheduling processes, RPA might be a great fit for meeting the needs of your patients better. The patient experience can be vastly improved, and your teams can save a lot of time and reduce complexity by leaning on proven RPA tools that can easily manage legacy scheduling processes.

Pooja P. Vyas, DO, MBA. Vice president and chief medical officer at Christian Hospital part of BJC Health System: As a chief medical officer of an underserved hospital, if I had to eliminate one, it would likely be a legacy IT system. Interoperability Issues can exist. Legacy IT systems often struggle to integrate with modern healthcare technologies, leading to inefficiencies and data silos. This can hinder the seamless exchange of patient information, which is crucial for providing high-quality care. There can be security risks. Outdated IT systems are more vulnerable to cyberattacks due to a lack of regular updates and security patches. This poses a significant risk to patient data privacy and overall hospital security. I’d like to focus on operational efficiency. Modern IT systems can automate many routine tasks, improving overall operational efficiency. Replacing a legacy IT system can free up staff to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks. While RCM systems are also important, they are typically more adaptable and can be updated incrementally to improve financial performance and compliance. Eliminating a legacy IT system would have a more immediate and profound impact on the hospital's ability to deliver efficient and secure patient care.

Tres Leonard. CIO at Wabash General Hospital: Legacy headless devices (pumps, etc.) It's time for us to reconsider our use of legacy headless devices in healthcare. These outdated devices not only pose significant security risks due to their outdated operating systems and lack of support for modern security protocols, but they also hinder our ability to provide efficient and effective patient care. Moreover, maintaining these devices requires significant resources, which could be better allocated to more critical areas of healthcare. By transitioning to modern devices, we can improve data collection and enhance security.

David Heenan. Managing director at Cone Health Ventures: I would do away with fax machines, switchboards and legacy call center tech.

Komal Bajaj, MD. Chief quality officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi/NCB: I would eliminate outdated prior authorization systems that rely on manual workflows and antiquated communication methods, such as fax and phone calls. These legacy systems create significant administrative burdens, delay access to essential treatments and contribute to clinician burnout. Implementing real-time automated solutions integrated within clinical workflows would enhance efficiency, reduce administrative costs and accelerate care delivery. Modernizing this process is critical to improving patient outcomes and promoting a more seamless healthcare experience.

Ebrahim Barkoudah, MD. System chief and regional chief medical officer at Baystate Health: As a physician executive with RCM experience, I believe the most critical legacy system to eliminate would be the outdated charge capture and coding system. Let me explain the reasoning behind this position.

The impact on RCM is substantial. Legacy charge capture systems heavily rely on manual processes, which leads to significant revenue leakage. These outdated systems consistently miss billable services, resulting in undercharging or completely overlooking chargeable items. In a healthcare environment where every dollar matters, this inefficiency directly impacts the bottom line and the organization's financial health. These outdated systems create cascading problems throughout the revenue cycle. The inefficiencies in charge capture and coding lead to delays in claim submission and payments, while coding errors trigger denials requiring resource-intensive appeals. This creates a destructive cycle where delayed submissions mean delayed payments, severely impacting organizational cash flow and financial stability. The data quality issues from legacy systems severely compromise financial reporting accuracy and strategic planning. Without reliable charge capture and coding data, healthcare organizations struggle to forecast revenue accurately, budget effectively and make informed strategic decisions. In today's data-driven healthcare landscape, this disadvantage significantly hampers organizational growth and adaptation. Modern AI-driven solutions offer transformative benefits that directly address these challenges. These include automated charge capture to prevent revenue leakage, AI-assisted coding for improved accuracy and compliance, and advanced analytics for real-time insights. The automation of routine tasks also increases staff productivity, allowing them to focus on more complex revenue cycle issues that require human expertise. While implementation requires careful planning around system integration, staff training and workflow optimization, the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial investment. Modernizing charge capture and coding systems is crucial for healthcare organizations seeking to optimize their RCM, improve financial performance and maintain competitive advantage in an increasingly complex healthcare environment. The replacement of outdated charge capture and coding systems represents more than just a technology upgrade – it's a strategic imperative for healthcare organizations looking to thrive in an environment where financial efficiency and accuracy are paramount to success. The comprehensive improvements in revenue integrity, coding accuracy, cash flow and data analytics make this the most impactful legacy system to eliminate and replace with modern solutions.

The compounding benefits of improved revenue integrity, enhanced coding accuracy, accelerated cash flow and data-driven decision-making capabilities make this change not just advantageous but essential for healthcare organizations' long-term financial viability. While the transition requires careful planning and investment, the return in terms of reduced revenue leakage, improved compliance and operational efficiency creates a clear path to stronger financial performance. As healthcare continues to evolve with increasing complexity in reimbursement models and coding requirements, organizations that modernize these critical systems will be better positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive and financially challenging healthcare landscape. The time to act is now – the cost of maintaining outdated systems far exceeds the investment required for modernization, and the opportunity cost of delayed action grows with each passing day.

Biju Samkutty. COO, international and enterprise automation at Mayo Clinic: An outdated RCM system would be a prime candidate due to inefficiencies, high maintenance costs and integration challenges. Legacy RCM platforms often lack seamless interoperability with modern EHR systems like Epic, resulting in delays in claims processing, revenue leakage and compliance risks. Maintaining these outdated systems demands substantial IT resources while also impacting billing transparency and the overall patient financial experience. Transitioning to an AI-driven, cloud-based RCM solution would enhance automation, optimize revenue capture and improve operational efficiency. This modernization would ultimately reduce costs, strengthen regulatory compliance and elevate the patient's financial experience.

Lewis W. Marshall Jr. Chief medical officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln Hospital: I posed this question to our senior director of ETIS. At this point, we have managed our legacy systems in RCM. The challenges faced with legacy systems were potential data loss, technical limitations and continued expenditures to maintain these systems. Some benefits of moving away from legacy systems are to improve efficiency, revenue, clinical models and clinical outcomes. Tangible deliverables may include improved patient experience and organizational financial outcomes.

Michael Archuleta. CIO and HIPAA and information security officer at Mt. San Rafael Hospital: If I could eliminate one legacy IT system today, it would be on premise data centers, which are outdated, expensive and holding healthcare back from its digital future. It’s time to tell the Flintstones to meet the Jetsons – we can’t keep running hospitals like we’re stuck in the Stone Age while the rest of the world is operating at the speed of AI-driven innovation. The mindset that healthcare IT is just about maintaining infrastructure is outdated. The truth is, hospitals and clinics are no longer just brick-and-mortar buildings; they are digital companies that deliver healthcare services.

Cyber threats are growing, AI is transforming clinical workflows, and real-time data is the backbone of modern healthcare. Yet, many organizations are still investing in legacy systems that require constant maintenance, slow down innovation and increase vulnerabilities. The future demands cloud-first, AI-powered, hyperconnected digital ecosystems that can evolve in real time, not through costly and outdated infrastructure refresh cycles.

We are at a defining moment: Cling to legacy IT and stay stuck in reactive mode, or step into the future and build healthcare technology that is agile, intelligent and secure. It’s time for healthcare leaders to stop thinking like traditional IT managers and start acting like digital transformation executives. The hospitals and clinics that succeed will be the ones that fully embrace their role as technology-driven organizations – because in the end, those who fail to innovate will be left behind.

Marc Perkins-Carrillo. Chief nursing informatics officer at Moffitt Cancer Center: As the chief nursing informatics officer, I am committed to enhancing our healthcare system's efficiency and effectiveness. Our homegrown electronic consenting process has faced challenges with adoption due to its lack of integration with our electronic health record, slow performance and limited form availability. Additionally, it does not support the mobility needs for remote consent signing. We are now exploring a commercially designed tool that meets our needs without overburdening our IT team, ensuring a seamless and efficient workflow for our clinical staff.

Christopher G. Maloney, MD, PhD. Executive vice president, chief quality and clinical transformation officer and physician-in-chief at Children's Nebraska as well as professor in the department of pediatrics at University of Nebraska Medical Center: The system that needs to be removed and automated with AI agents is pre-authorization. Teach the agent the rules of every coverage plan and let them efficiently negotiate with plan managers to authorize. The AI agent will become smart to understand waste and fraud and prevent the transaction from leaving the source, so that plan managers do not even see the request. When plan managers become AI agents, the system will run even more efficiently.

Julie Sarinelli, MSN, RN. Executive director for clinical applications, information services and support at Atlantic Health System: Rather than focusing on whether a particular IT system should be eliminated, at Atlantic Health System we focus intently on whether our systems are optimized to solve the operational problems as intended. A more modern IT solution doesn’t necessarily guarantee greater performance if it isn’t designed to harmonize with the needs of our clinicians and team members and the processes they are looking to improve.

We are continuously looking critically at all of our IT systems to ensure that we are benefiting from new technologies that improve automation, give us more detailed and accurate data, and leverage machine learning to lessen burdens and increase efficiency, while facilitating improved patient care. Many times, this process does lead us to selecting newer technologies or taking advantage of newer features available in our existing IT systems.

J.D. Whitlock. CIO at Dayton Children's Hospital: At Dayton Children’s, we are moving aggressively to eliminate all Citrix products from our environment given their significant price increases post-acquisition. Based on my conversations with other health system CIOs, so are most other Epic customers. I do not understand the logic of PE companies that jack up prices. They are guaranteed to lose most of their business as fast as customers can migrate out – even if, as in the case of embedded infrastructure tools like Citrix and VMWare, that takes a few years. According to Bloomberg, the $16.5 billion that Vista Equity Partners paid for Citrix was a twenty-five times multiple of EBITDA. So, you paid twenty-five times EBITDA, and EBITDA takes a dive off a cliff in year two or three? How does that math work? Must be some PE leveraged buyout shenanigans going on where third party investors are going to be left holding the bag?

Robert Poznanovich. Chief growth officer at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation: Replace legacy website with a newly envisioned digital front door that better promotes and connects prospective patients with our services. We would replace our legacy web technology in order to better prepare us to meet our patient and family needs to interact in more ways digitally and virtually.

Samuel Pueringer, MHA. Senior director for retail health operations at Hartford HealthCare: My answer is the classic one – the fax machine. Although not as present or used as often at my organization, I would like faxing and the fax machines to just 'go away' in healthcare in general. We’ve got to have better informational go-betweens among practices and systems.

Ben Wolfe. Director for digital transformation at Rush University System for Health: Patients have learned from other industries (e.g. retail, travel, hospitality) that they should expect an increasingly convenient, transparent and personalized 'buying' experience when dealing with their health system. As a result, healthcare providers are being challenged to break down barriers to access that have long been codified and institutionalized within legacy IT platforms (and, more importantly, within our operations). As part of Rush's commitment to digital transformation, we are working to address this by putting new operating models and technologies in place that make accessing care as simple as booking a flight and as tailored to you as booking your favorite hotel. This will have implications for the technologies that underpin every element of the patient experience – from marketing tactics and website design to the EHR-based scheduling and billing platforms that are core to our business. So, while we are not necessarily seeking to eliminate any one platform, we will be pushing those platforms to do more than they have in the past and will be integrating new tools where there are gaps integrating our systems to create the seamless, consumer-grade experience that our patients expect.

Rahul Kashyap, MD, MBA, FCCM. Medical director for research at WellSpan Health as well as assistant professor at Mayo Clinic: There are several legacy RCM systems in healthcare that should be considered for elimination:

Manual and paper-based billing systems: Many healthcare organizations still rely on paper-based billing or outdated manual processes leading to errors, inefficiencies and claim denials. These systems are slow, prone to human error and make tracking payments difficult. Standalone medical coding systems" Legacy coding systems that require manual input and lack AI-driven automation cause delays in claims submission and increase the likelihood of incorrect coding which leads to denied or delayed reimbursements. Non-integrated claims management systems: Older claims management systems that do not integrate with EHRs and payer systems create inefficiencies in processing claims resulting in revenue leakage, delays and increased administrative workloads.

The top priority should be eliminating manual and paper-based billing systems because they are the root cause of billing errors, revenue loss and inefficiencies in the revenue cycle. AI-driven tools analyze claim patterns, detect errors before submission and enhance patient financial engagement with real-time cost estimations. Replacing legacy RCM systems with AI-integrated solutions would streamline revenue cycles, improve cash flow and reduce administrative overhead ensuring a more sustainable healthcare financial ecosystem.

Ken Nepple, MD, FACS. Associate chief health information officer, physician value officer, clinical documentation improvement advisor and clinical professor of urology at University of Iowa Health Care: If I could eliminate and replace one thing in the EHR, it would be the reliance on scanned outside records (the media tab). I am just old enough to remember patients presenting with stacks of paper records that were difficult to read and organize. The EHR offered the promise of better access to data, but unfortunately scanned documents went to a graveyard of the EHR with documents as tombstones, and the EHR remains difficult to navigate and find important information. Still the points and clicks and scrolls sometimes only led to a document that was scanned poorly and nearly illegible. Clinicians are eager for an aggregated chart that is efficient and searchable and meets the needs of evaluating complex patients.

Angel Islas, MBA, FMC, CHFP. Finance director for the surgery department at Montefiore Health System: At my institution, we primarily use a single RCM system, so I don't have a say in wishing to eliminate a legacy one.

However, I can certainly speak to the benefits of having a unified, modern platform across our system. It greatly enhances our ability to share information efficiently and ensures we have a single source of truth for our data. This consolidation has led to significant improvements in our operational workflows, reduced administrative overhead and increased accuracy in our financial reporting.

Additionally, having one modern platform has streamlined our training processes as staff only need to learn and adapt to one system. This has not only improved user satisfaction but also reduced the time and resources spent on training and support.

Overall, the efficiencies gained from a unified RCM system have been invaluable in optimizing our revenue cycle and enhancing our overall organizational performance.

Jaideep R. Deshpande, MBA. Executive director for strategy and marketing for the college of dentistry at University of Illinois Chicago: If I had to eliminate one legacy IT or RCM system today, it would likely be any system that lacks integration capabilities with modern tools and platforms, most notably modern EHR and PACS platforms. These older systems often create data silos, which slow down workflows, hinder decision-making and make it difficult to maintain compliance with new regulations. A more modern, cloud-based system with seamless integration would improve efficiency, accuracy and provide better overall patient and financial insights, making it a more valuable asset in today's fast-evolving healthcare environment.

Sitt Paing, MD. CIO at Pun Hlaing Hospitals: In our fast‐evolving digital healthcare landscape, the message is clear: clunky, outdated IT systems are holding us back. If I had to eliminate one legacy system today, it would be the archaic RCM platform that still relies on on‐premise, siloed processes. These systems not only drain resources and increase administrative errors but also block the seamless data flows we need for advanced analytics and patient‐cantered care. Replacing these outdated systems with modern, cloud‐based, API‐driven solutions isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a critical step toward unlocking operational efficiencies, reducing clinician burnout and ultimately delivering safer, smarter patient care.

Briana Rygg. Assistant vice president of information solutions and services at Rush University System for Health: I'm looking to eliminate anything that can be done in one of our core platforms including Epic, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Genesys, UiPath, etc. This approach is generally cheaper, more secure, and has better support, data and experience for staff and patients.

Eric Snyder. Executive director for technology and innovation at University of Rochester Medical Center – Wilmot Cancer Institute: Epic, while certainly valuable for different purposes, has become a sprawling, patched-together system: like an old building expanded so many times it’s now an unwieldy maze. Its complexity hampers efficiency, adaptability and true interoperability. Instead of continuous retrofitting, it may be time to rethink and begin the monumental task of rebuilding EMRs from the ground up for modern, streamlined and multi-functional healthcare solutions.

Nirmit D. Kothari, MD, MPH. Associate chief medical officer at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Memphis: Every organization should periodically review its existing IT or RCM system to determine and consider upgrading or substituting legacy systems that lack interoperability, incur high maintenance costs, lack reliable technology support, not up to date with latest regulatory guidelines and potentially expose the organization to risks (e.g., cyberattack, data breach). Additionally, with the expansion of handheld devices and flexible workspaces, any legacy technology that is incompatible with various platforms should be upgraded or eliminated, as such legacy systems can negatively impact productivity and end-user experience. Furthermore, with the rapid expansion of cloud computing and AI, legacy systems that lack cloud-based backup and are unable to integrate components of AI such as predictive analytics, self-learning and automation should be replaced in the near future.

Joey Seliski. Director for digital health strategy and operations at Allegheny Health Network: There is not one specific legacy IT or RCM system I would eliminate. Instead, we need to adopt a strategic, quarterly review of our entire technology stack. This approach will help us identify consolidation opportunities and ensure seamless integration. Some of the areas where I think consolidation will happen more heavily are in telephony and SMS, CRM, revenue cycle and supply chain operational spaces where vendors will begin to take more platform approaches. As new technologies emerge, especially with AI, we must stay informed and strategically align our systems to drive efficiency and adapt to these upcoming transformations.

Michelle Stansbury. Vice president of innovation and IT applications at Houston Methodist: Health IT should not be insular. A thoughtful and successful IT strategy involves many stakeholders, including operations and IT, among others. Within Houston Methodist’s Center for Innovation, there are team members from every area of the organization, from clinical operations to legal to finance and IT, and the collective perspectives of these teams help guide when to pilot or eliminate technology systems within the organization. There are many systems that we evaluate on a regular basis to determine whether to keep or replace them based on functionality and/or pricing. Health IT is constantly evolving, and systems that focus on in-patient communication, clinician workflow and AI are making the landscape more competitive. We must consider these new vendors and technology to help meet the needs of our patients and staff.

Anjali Bhagra, MD, MBA. Medical director for automation at Mayo Clinic: We have opted for a holistic approach which is not just about eliminating legacy systems but rather more about creating robust and effective processes to streamline work throughout the organization. Mayo Clinic has chosen to expand automation technologies in conjunction with complementary technological advances. An intelligent automation approach which combines robotic process automation and generative AI has helped us realize and gain meaningful impact and efficiencies in operational and clinical workflows as well as patient experience.