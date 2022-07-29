1 healthcare leader foresees havoc on some health systems' bottom line. See why

Daniel Durand, MD, is the chief clinical officer and chair of radiology at Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.

Dr. Durand will serve on the "Don't Lose Your Spark! How to Keep Innovation Rolling" panel at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What are you most excited about right now?

Dr. Daniel Durand: ​I am most excited about the rapid adaption of automation technologies resulting from the healthcare workforce shortage.

Q: What challenges do you anticipate over the next two years?

DD: Inflationary pressures are going to wreak havoc on health system bottom lines — going "upstream" with value-based arrangements and getting more efficient with automation will become increasingly important.

Q: Where are the best opportunities for disruption in healthcare today?

DD: The best opportunities for disruption are where they always are — solving the biggest and most widely experienced problems! There are three good problems to start with: 1.) the staffing crisis, 2.) the need to better coordinate care in a fragmented health system and 3.) how to meet patients where they are and address disparities in health care outcomes.

Q: How is your role as CIO evolving? How are IT teams changing?

DD: ​IT teams in healthcare are becoming much more focused on direct-to-consumer "products" and "productization" is overtaking healthcare. IT teams are increasingly remote.