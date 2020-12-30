Wisconsin launches COVID-19 vaccine data tracker

The Wisconsin health department has developed a COVID-19 vaccine data-tracking website.

The website includes information on the number of vaccines allocated, shipped and administered in the state. It also breaks down the type of vaccine administered. As of Dec. 29, the state had 254,575 vaccines allocated, 156,875 shipped and 47,157 administered.

The website also includes a chart to track COVID-19 vaccine administration over time.

The state began administering the vaccine in mid-December with initial doses going to healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff.

