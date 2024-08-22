Which problems in healthcare are ripe for tech solutions?

According to an Aug. 22 survey from the Center for Connected Medicine at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, patient access emerged as the top challenge where technology could make the most significant impact in healthcare.

Conducted in collaboration with KLAS, the "Top of Mind for Top Health Systems" report gathered insights in March 2024 from representatives of 55 U.S. hospitals and health systems. More than 90% of respondents were senior executives, including C-suite leaders, with a focus on information technology, operations and administration.

The survey found that healthcare organizations remain focused on using technology to address challenges in patient care, patient access and provider burnout. These issues were also identified as the top concerns in the center's 2024 survey.