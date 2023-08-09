What impact will generative AI have on healthcare in 5 years?

Naomi Diaz -

Sixty-four percent of hospital and health system leaders said generative AI will have a "huge impact" on healthcare in the next five years. 

Becker's conducted a poll on LinkedIn and posed the question: What will generative AI's effect on healthcare be in the next five years?

The poll received 1,151 votes and found the following:

  • Sixty-four percent of respondents said generative AI will have a huge impact on healthcare in the next five years.

  • Fourteen percent said generative AI will have little impact on healthcare in the next five years.

  • One percent said generative AI will have no impact on healthcare in the next five years.

  • Twenty-one percent said it is too early to tell if generative AI will have an impact on healthcare in the next five years.

