What impact will generative AI have on healthcare in 5 years?

Becker's conducted a poll on LinkedIn and posed the question: What will generative AI's effect on healthcare be in the next five years?
The poll received 1,151 votes and found the following:
- Sixty-four percent of respondents said generative AI will have a huge impact on healthcare in the next five years.
- Fourteen percent said generative AI will have little impact on healthcare in the next five years.
- One percent said generative AI will have no impact on healthcare in the next five years.
- Twenty-one percent said it is too early to tell if generative AI will have an impact on healthcare in the next five years.