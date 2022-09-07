What Google pays entry-level workers

Despite slowing hiring this year, Google is still a top destination for tech workers looking for a hefty paycheck, and health systems often struggle to compete with it and other Big Tech companies for needed IT workers.

Here is what the tech giant pays entry-level employees, according to a Sept. 6 analysis of salary data by career marketplace Dice. The numbers include salary plus bonuses and stock.

Manager: $358,385

Software engineer II: $190,817

Associate product manager I: $170,333

Data scientist II: $167,000

Designer II: $165,038