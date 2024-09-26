VCU Health's hospital-at-home program at the 1-year mark: How it's going

While VCU Health's hospital-at-home program did not meet its initial patient volume targets in its first year, it achieved strong success in terms of patient satisfaction, Julia Siegel Breton, MD, medical director of the program, told Becker's.

Launched in 2023, the Richmond, Va.-based health system's program initially set a goal of serving 2,000 patients in its first year. Despite falling short of that mark, Dr. Breton emphasized the program's notable achievements.

"We slightly exceeded the program census compared to other academic institutions in their first year of hospital at home," she said.

The program provides patients with acute conditions hospital-level care in the home and utilizes advanced technology to facilitate the care.

Challenges encountered

Dr. Breton highlighted several factors that affected the program's growth. One of was staffing in the post-COVID-19 landscape.

"It has been a desert of a hiring landscape for nurses," Dr. Breton said, adding that VCU Health launched the initiative with a "Field of Dreams"-inspired "if you build it, they will come" approach. The program has attracted dedicated professionals, she said, though the initial pace of workforce development fell short of expectations.

Another hurdle involved payer participation. Initially limited, VCU Health has since expanded its coverage to include all payers, alleviating some patients' concerns.

Additionally, a cultural shift was needed among healthcare providers and patients. Many initially confused the program with home health services, prompting VCU Health to enhance its marketing efforts to clarify that it provides acute inpatient care with all necessary monitoring and treatments.

For example, Dr. Breton said each participant in the program receives a tablet to connect with their virtual nursing team, ensuring 24/7 access to medical support. Additionally, patients are equipped with vital sign monitoring devices that integrate with VCU Health's EHR system.

"We're also excited to expand our technology capabilities, adding wearable patches for continuous monitoring of vital signs, ECG and fall detection," Dr. Breton said.

Positive feedback

Despite challenges, patient satisfaction scores have been positive. The program boasts a 100% positive rating on MyChart surveys, with patients expressing appreciation for the individual attention and comfort of receiving care at home, Dr. Breton said.

She added that patients said that they felt more confident and less isolated during their recovery, contributing to a better overall experience.

Next steps

As VCU Health continues to refine the program, Dr. Breton said it has proved safe for a range of hospital diagnoses, fostering greater provider buy-in and expanding referrals.

Additionally, smarter screening tools have been developed to better identify eligible patients, and care aids have been introduced to alleviate caregiver burdens.

The program's success is also attributed to collaboration across departments, including pharmacy, revenue cycle and nursing leadership. According to Dr. Breton, this approach has been crucial in facilitating smooth operations.

Looking ahead, Dr. Breton said she is optimistic about expanding the program's geographic reach, though logistical challenges remain. There are plans to partner with a hospitality house to provide care for patients outside the health system's immediate service area, ensuring that vulnerable populations can access necessary treatments in a supportive environment.

Dr. Breton also emphasized the need for policy changes that would allow direct admissions from emergency departments or outpatient clinics, a step that could enhance patient satisfaction.

"Many patients could benefit from direct admission, which would improve patient satisfaction and alleviate pressure on already overburdened hospital resources," she said.