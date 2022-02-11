UI Health achieves stage 7 on HIMSS' analytics maturity model

UI Health achieved stage 7 on the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's eight-stage Adoption Model for Analytics Maturity, Anwar Jebran, MD, a clinical informatics fellow at the Chicago-based system, said Feb. 11 via LinkedIn.

HIMSS Analytics, a subsidiary of HIMSS, created the Adoption Model for Analytics Maturity in 2016 as a framework and benchmarking system to help hospitals guide and measure their data science efforts. Similar to HIMSS Analytics' EMR Adoption Model, the analytics model runs from stage 0 to stage 7 and measures the success of a hospital's data analytics strategy. Factors considered include infrastructure, processes, technology and leadership.

"We join an elite group of about 7 percent of U.S. hospitals and clinics that have achieved this stage 7," Dr. Jebran said in his post.