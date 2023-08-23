U of Utah Health data center hit with outage

A server outage has caused Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health's data center to experience an outage, ksltv.com reported Aug. 22.

The outage took down crucial programs for U of Utah Health, causing physicians and nurses to have to restore to paper records as computer systems were down.

The hospital also had to divert some patients away to other medical facilities due to the outage.

"We're not going to be accepting any emergent cases for the moment," Suzanne Winchester, associate director of public relations and communications at U of U Health, told the publication.

The issue was not caused by a cybersecurity event, it was caused due to a downtown server going into automatic shutdown as employees were adjusting the humidity in the server room, according to the publication.

Ms. Winchester said the outage has not affected patient care.

"This is something that we plan for and that we practice for," she told ksltv.com. "It sounds big and it sounds catastrophic, but I just think it's important to remember this is the way that we used to work all the time. So, we're ready for when this happens."