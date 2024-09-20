Top 6 IT trends for 2025

AI-powered chatbots and avatars are set to lead IT innovation, emerging as the top trend expected to shape the landscape in 2025, according to a Sept. 17 survey from Info-Tech Research Group.
The survey, conducted between March and July 2024, collected insights from 1,000 IT decision-makers worldwide. Respondents represented regions including the U.S., Canada, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, spanning 17 industries such as financial services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing.
Here are the six key tech trends identified for 2025:
- AI avatars and chatbots: Seventy percent of respondents are already using generative AI chatbots, with 78.84% adopting Microsoft Copilot.
- Deepfake defense: AI ranks as the second-most disruptive force to business operations, with a disruption risk score of 3.55 out of 5.
- Quantum advantage: Quantum computing is gaining traction, with 33% of organizations in the media, telecom, and technology sectors investing in it.
- Post-quantum cryptography: Thirty-one percent of advanced IT departments plan to invest in post-quantum cryptography by the end of 2025.
- Expert models: Eighty-percent of high-maturity IT departments have already invested in or plan to invest in AI models tailored to their industries by the end of 2025.
- AI sovereignty: Privacy and security concerns remain high, with 65% of respondents listing them as critical factors in AI investment decisions.