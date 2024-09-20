Top 6 IT trends for 2025

AI-powered chatbots and avatars are set to lead IT innovation, emerging as the top trend expected to shape the landscape in 2025, according to a Sept. 17 survey from Info-Tech Research Group.

The survey, conducted between March and July 2024, collected insights from 1,000 IT decision-makers worldwide. Respondents represented regions including the U.S., Canada, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, spanning 17 industries such as financial services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing.

Here are the six key tech trends identified for 2025: