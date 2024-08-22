The most exciting technology for health system execs

For the fourth consecutive year, AI has been named the most exciting emerging technology by healthcare executives, according to an Aug. 22 survey from the Center for Connected Medicine at Pittsburgh-based UPMC.
Conducted in collaboration with KLAS, the "Top of Mind for Top Health Systems" report gathered insights in March 2024 from representatives of 55 U.S. hospitals and health systems. More than 90% of respondents were senior executives, including C-suite leaders, with a focus on information technology, operations and administration.
Here are 4 key findings from the survey:
- Eighty-five percent of respondents identified AI as the most exciting technology in healthcare.
- In addition to AI, several executives pointed to remote patient monitoring and robotic process automation as technologies with significant potential to transform the industry.
- Healthcare executives also highlighted AI as the technology that has shown the most improvement over the past two years, marking its second consecutive year at the top.
- Significant advancements were also noted in telehealth, virtual care technology, interoperability and patient engagement.