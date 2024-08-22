The most exciting technology for health system execs

For the fourth consecutive year, AI has been named the most exciting emerging technology by healthcare executives, according to an Aug. 22 survey from the Center for Connected Medicine at Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

Conducted in collaboration with KLAS, the "Top of Mind for Top Health Systems" report gathered insights in March 2024 from representatives of 55 U.S. hospitals and health systems. More than 90% of respondents were senior executives, including C-suite leaders, with a focus on information technology, operations and administration.

Here are 4 key findings from the survey: