TeleTracking refuses to share details of HHS contract, data collection due to nondisclosure agreement

TeleTracking Technologies refused to divulge information about its data collection and sharing process to Senate Democrats, citing a nondisclosure agreement signed alongside the $10.2 million contract it has with HHS to develop the agency's COVID-19 data collection portal.



The New York Times reported TeleTracking sent a letter to Senate Democrats saying it wouldn't provide information requested about its data sharing process, proposal to the government, or communication with White House staff or officials as requested due to the nondisclosure agreement. The senators also sent a letter in June to HHS requesting similar information but did not receive a response.



HHS' contract with TeleTracking did not receive much attention when it was originally signed in April and labeled as a sole-source contract; however, after the federal government transitioned COVID-19 reporting from the CDC to HHS, Congress and media outlets have scrutinized the deal. HHS officials have since reported that the initial "sole source" label on the contract was incorrect, and that there were six other bidders involved.



