Phillips introduces cloud-enabled health IT platform

Phillips introduced a cloud-enabled health IT platform and operational and analytics platform to improve clinicians' performance and efficiency.

Philips HealthSuite Interoperability is a fully integrated, cloud-enabled health IT platform that connects third-party systems and data workflows to deliver integrated informatics solutions aimed to help improve clinical workflow, enhance patient care and optimize enterprise management, according to a March 14 press release.

The platform supports all relevant data types and formats and can be integrated into all major EHR vendors.

The analytics platform, Philips Enterprise Performance Analytics – Performance Bridge, uses an interactive dashboard that provides clinicians with access to real-time data on departmental performance.

Both are a part of Philips' Data Management and Interoperability Solutions portfolio, a suite of professional services intended to support healthcare providers to continuously improve performance.