Ochsner inks ambient AI deal

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health signed a deal with DeepScribe to install the company's ambient artificial intelligence technology systemwide.

Ochsner has 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers will have the technology, which can turn patient conversations into complete and accurate clinical notes. DeepScribe's large language model, called HealAI, is trained to understand the needs and workflows of medical specialties and clinicians can personalize their notes.

Ochsner has more than 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians who will gain access to the technology. Some have already started using DeepScribe and reported 96% of patients saying they're likely to recommend their providers. There was a 75% clinician adoption rate during the initial launch.

"Our physicians can focus entirely on the patient, knowing that documentation is being completed seamlessly in the background," said Jason Hill, MD, innovation officer at Ochsner Health. "DeepScribe's Customization Studio and deep Epic integration have allowed us to deploy ambient AI with specialty-specific workflows that accommodate physician preferences while aligning with Ochsner-specific requirements. The result is consistently high-quality notes and high clinician adoption."

Terrance Wickman, MD, a nephrologist at Ochsner, said with the technology he lowered the two to three hours per day he spent preparing for visits and then editing notes to three or four minutes per note.

Ochsner plans to continue co-developing ambient AI solutions with DeepScribe to meet clinical and organizational needs.