New HHS rule aims to ease and improve data sharing

HHS has proposed a new rule to improve healthcare data and how it's shared among providers, public health agencies and payers.

The Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability: Patient Engagement, Information Sharing, and Public Health Interoperability rule aims to make it easier for different parts of the healthcare system to exchange information seamlessly, according to a July 10 news release from HHS.

The new rule would offer new standards for health IT systems used in public health and by payers. These standards seek to ensure that data can flow smoothly among healthcare providers, public health agencies and insurance companies. They also focus on using standardized methods to connect different systems, like application programming interfaces , to improve how data is shared from start to finish.

The rule also updates how healthcare responds to public health needs and supports value-based care, according to the news release. These updates build on earlier rules that set standards for transparency and data sharing in healthcare technology.

One important provision is the requirement to adopt U.S. core data for interoperability version 4 by Jan. 1, 2028. This standard, according to the release, will help healthcare providers and patients compare drug costs more easily through a new real-time prescription benefit tool certification.

In addition to these updates, the rule addresses challenges in information sharing by refining exceptions and adding new protections. For example, the "Protecting Care Access" exception aims to safeguard patient privacy, especially in sensitive areas like reproductive healthcare.

Lastly, the rule sets up new rules governing how healthcare information is exchanged under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, as directed by the 21st Century Cures Act.

The rule is open for public comment for 60 days after it appears in the Federal Register.