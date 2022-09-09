Most in-demand IT skills

Though tech workers are in demand generally, employers are particularly seeking certain specialized skills in fields such as cloud computing and data analytics, according to a recent report from career marketplace Dice.

Here are the 15 tech skills with the highest growth in job postings from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, according to Dice's review of 3 million U.S. job ads:

1. Cloud computing: 162 percent

2. TypeScript (programming language): 142 percent

3. Go (programming language): 131 percent

4. R (programming language): 111 percent

5. Cascading style sheets (CSS): 110 percent

6. Data engineering: 102 percent

7. Kubernetes: 99 percent

8. .NET Framework: 97 percent

9. Full stack development: 94 percent

10. Power BI: 91 percent

11. (tie) Microservices and Amazon Web Services: 88 percent

13. Software engineering: 87 percent

14. PostgreSQL: 85 percent

15. Docker (software): 83 percent